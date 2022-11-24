Marcial Westby continues to recover after stabbing incident; how you can help

The island community is joining forces to help fellow islander Marcial Westby with medical expenses after he was attacked on Saturday, November 19th, as he reportedly was heading home. Westby was stabbed and had to be airlifted to Belize City, where he remains in intensive care. A Go Fund Me page has been created where anyone able and willing can visit to help, https://gofund.me/b509224f.

Westby, a bartender at one of the island’s most popular beach bars, needs blood as he lost too much after the attack. An appeal was made to anyone able to donate, and several persons made the trip to Belize City to make their donations at the blood bank. Blood donations are still accepted, and anyone able to do so can head to the blood bank located within the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital. They can also contact via WhatsApp at +501-626-6741 or +1310-994-8582 if they need further information.

There is no known police report on the incident. According to those close to Marcial Westby, he suffered stab wounds to his chest, causing a lung puncture. Surgery was scheduled to improve his condition, but according to close friends following his recovery, the operation is no longer needed. However, Westby needs everyone’s support to get well and return to his beloved island and workplace.

In the meantime, concerned residents appeal to the San Pedro Police Formation to look into these issues of suspicious persons walking around at night. They want the island to continue being enjoyable and peaceful for visitors and residents alike.

