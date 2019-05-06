Suspect in Brandon Humes murder hands himself over to police

A male person handed himself into San Pedro Police in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Brandon Humes, who was shot to death on Thursday, May 2nd. The suspect, who was of interest to police, walked into the San Pedro Police Station shortly after 2PM on Monday, May 6th along with his attorney, and after an interrogation session, was placed under custody. After confined to a holding cell for a short while, the detainee was handcuffed and escorted out of the police station. Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit (Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker) Superintendent Reymundo Reyes briefly stated that the suspect was under arrest, but did not say where he was being taken. Reyes added that there is nothing concrete at this moment and investigations continue. There is also no official statement on whether any charges have been laid on the suspect at this moment.

Brandon Humes was gunned down on one of the busiest streets of San Pedro Town. The shooting took place on the second floor of an apartment building, and according to the police report, around 9AM they were notified about a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, a Jose Flores told them that earlier in the morning; he had been visited by a male and female familiar to him. Shortly after, Flores and the female person left his apartment leaving the male person in the apartment. Sometime after, Flores was notified that there had been a shooting at his place. When they went back to the apartment, they found Humes in a seated position with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Police are still looking for more suspects in connection with this latest violent act on the island. We will have more on this developing story.

