Jerry Espat’s accused killers offered bail

Gabriel Salazar and Carlos Salazar were offered bail after they appeared at the Supreme Court in Belize City. Gabriel appeared on April 20th and Carlos on the 21st. Both are facing charges for the October 2021 shooting death of Jerry Espat.

According to reports from the high court, Gabriel was offered a $50,000 bail plus either one surety of the same or four sureties of $12,500 each, while Carlos’ bail was for $55,000 plus one surety of the same or four sureties of $13,750 each. As of the latest report, they had not met bail and remain at the Belize Central Prison.

The official police report explained that Espat, 25, and his three brothers, Luis Enrique Santoya, Ricardo Anthony Espat, and Kirian Espat from the San Pedrito area of San Pedro Town, were fishing on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in the Cangrejo Caye area when they were approached by two boats carrying a group of men. Santoya reported that one of the men from the approaching boats pulled out a firearm and fired several shots at him and Ricardo. As a result, Santoya received a gunshot wound to his body below his left knee. The armed attack continued, resulting in the death of Jerry, who, according to Kirian, was shot several times in the back. Kirian was grazed on his right cheek and abdomen. Santoya and Ricardo managed to escape the area in their boat, pursued by the gunmen. Returning to San Pedro, they were treated at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. Santoya was airlifted to Belize City for further medical attention. A search began for Jerry, but his lifeless body was not found until the following day.

Initially, police charged and arraigned Gabriel Salazar and his brothers, Sergio and Pedro Tun. The brothers claimed they were innocent and were never involved in the armed attack. They provided police with alibis, and later they were reportedly released. Carlos was then arrested and charged with the Murder, followed by Delson Paguada, who surrendered to the police along with an attorney after reportedly being on the run. Paguada was released but is back in prison for the death of American tourist J’Bria Michelle Bowens, 23, shot on December 30, 2022. He and Lucio Salazar were charged with Murder and remanded to Belize Central Prison.

The Sun will keep following this story.

