Delson Paguada remanded for shooting incident at Cangrejo Caye













Police have arrested, charged, and remanded 22-year-old Delson Paguada, in connection with the October 2nd shooting at Cangrejo Caye that resulted in the death of Jerry Espat. Paguada had been sought by police following the incident. Days later, he reportedly handed himself into authorities accompanied by an attorney, and on Tuesday, October 12th, Paguada was arraigned at the San Pedro Magistrate Court for the charges of Attempted Murder, Grievous Harm, Use of Deadly Means of Harm, and Wounding.

Paguada joins others involved in the same incident, Gabriel Villafranco, who was charged for Murder, Attempted Murder, Use of Deadly Means of Harm, and Wounding, and brothers Pedro and Sergio Tun charged for (2) counts of Attempted Murder, (2) counts of Use of Deadly Means of Harm, and (1) count of Grievous Harm. They will remain at the Kolbe Foundation-Belize Central Prison, until their next court appearance on January 5, 2022.

According to an official report from police, Jerry, 25, and his three brothers 27-year-old Luis Enrique Santoya, 23-year-old Ricardo Anthony Espat, and 26-year-old Kirian Espat from the San Pedrito area of San Pedro Town were out fishing on Saturday, October 2nd when they were approached by two boats carrying a group of men. Santoya reported that one of the men from the approaching boats pulled out a firearm and fired several shots towards him and Ricardo. As a result, Santoya received a gunshot wound to his body, below his left knee. The armed attacked continued, resulting in the death of Jerry, who according to Kirian was shot several times in the back. Kirian was grazed to his right cheek and abdomen. Santoya and Ricardo managed to get away from the area in their boat, pursued by the gunmen. When they got back to the island, they were treated at the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II. Santoya was airlifted to Belize City for further medical attention. A search began for Jerry, but his lifeless body was not found until the following day.

This shooting incident marks the first death of the year on the island in an armed attack.































