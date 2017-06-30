ACES celebrates 7th Graduation Ceremony

10 pre-schoolers and five standard six students participated in Ambergris Caye Elementary School’s (ACES) 7th Graduation Ceremony on Wednesday, June 28th. A host of family and friends gathered at the Lions Den to celebrate the students’ success in education. With the graduates themselves leading the ceremonies, it was an emotional time as the teachers of ACES said good bye to their students.

Invited guest, San Pedro Education officer, Odilia Caliz delivered the commencement address, challenging students to keep striving for their dreams. ACES’s Principal, Amanda Burgos, also wished the graduates the best in their new journey, especially the standard six graduates who will be heading off to high school.

Following the presentation of diplomas and awards, Amber Rivero gave an emotional valedictory speech. The students then presented yellow roses to their parents as a form of gratitude, and finally sang their selected graduation songs.

The San Pedro Sun congratulates all island graduates; may your futures be bright and successful.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS