ACES Open Day celebrates inclusivity as Autism Month closes

Ambergris Caye Elementary School (ACES) held an informative and exciting Open Day on April 27, 2018. Under the theme “Bring Learning to Life”, the day coincided with the ending of Autism Month. Students in each classroom had prepared a variety of presentations showcasing the various strategies used for different types of learning. ACES operates under the belief that all children are capable of learning, and thus by working together and being inclusive, the classroom can be a wonderful place for all students.

Joining the Open Day activities was Ms. Myra Arzu, Special Education Officer from the National Resource Center for Inclusive Education (NaRCIE). Operating under the Ministry of Education, Arzu was on hand to sensitize attendees about the role they play in special-needs students’ education, as well as to recruit children with special needs.

Children were eager to welcome their visitors, with a variety of educational games set up to showcase their favorite learning strategies. From tactile to visual to kinesthetic learning, each class had prepared colorful displays to get their visitors involved.

Shy smiles turned to big grins as parents and friends joined in the fun, playing shop, sounding words and solving puzzles, listening to song lyrics and even story time. Principal Amanda Burgos was happy with the turnout and glad to showcase to the community how inclusivity in the classroom can make a big difference in the lives of our island children.

