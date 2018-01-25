San Pedro R.C School awards top 10 students on BJAT examination

On, Monday, January 15th, the San Pedro Roman Catholic School (SPRCS) held a ceremony to award the top 10 students for their outstanding performance on the Belize Junior Achievement Test (BJAT).

BJAT is an examination intended for all students in standard four (sixth grade). The purpose of the examination is to test the quality of education at each primary institution at the end of the school year. This exam is offered to all primary schools throughout the country of Belize.

“We decided to award our top ten students as to motivate them and the upcoming ones, and to let them see that we acknowledge their hard work and dedication,” said SPRCS Principal Roxani Kay. The SPRCS top ten students included first place student Radley Rodriguez, Ruan Azueta took second place, third place went to Kristian Bardalez and Cassian Chavaria, Maria Carrera took fourth place, Jarvin Velasquez took fifth place, sixth place went to Angelique Castellanos and Oscar Gamez, Bryan Monje took seventh place, Jose Beteta came in eighth, Rochelle Acosta took ninth place and Charles Saki placed tenth.

The school hopes that with this new initiative the student’s academic performance will increase. The San Pedro Sun congratulates all island students that completed the BJAT examinations.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS