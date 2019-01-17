Christopher Newport University Student-Teachers collaborate with educational institutions on Ambergris Caye

A group of 11 students working on their Master’s degree at the Christopher Newport University (CNU) in the State of Virginia, USA were on Ambergris Caye collaborating with island teachers and students. Throughout two weeks, from Saturday, January 5th to Saturday, January 19th, the CNU students completed part of their program requirements to engage in teaching activities at both primary and secondary school levels.

Led by CNU professors Doctor Judy Pantelidis and Lisa Car Smith, the student groups have been coming to Belize for 15 years. Professor Smith told The San Pedro Sun that this is her first time here, but is pleased to be a part of this trip and hopes that the program is beneficial to both island teachers and CNU students. “We are hoping that the teachers here can apply some of the methods taught and also that our CNU students learned something from the teachers here on the island,” she said.

Throughout the two weeks, all the CNU students taught at the San Pedro Roman Catholic School for the exception of one student, who was at the San Pedro High School. The student-teachers exchange teaching methods with teachers from other countries. This year’s CNU Students-Teachers are Abigail Grant, Ann Ickes, Ashlyn Hudson, Celina Eosso, Hannah Park, Holly Jackson, Jess McMann, Jessie Robertson, Kelsey Serveiss and Lauren Keane. They are all in their final semester of their Master’s program.

The group also participated in workshops with both the primary and secondary school teachers to gain further knowledge of the teaching department. “My focus on the workshops with the teachers was creative writing, as we want them to know better methods to teach this subject, as well as differentiate what you are supposed to teach at each level,” said Professor Smith.

During their stay on the island, the group of students enjoyed interacting with the community as a whole. They were delighted with the kindness of the residents and thoroughly enjoyed the Belizean culture and gastronomy.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS