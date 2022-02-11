The Transcultura Program of UNESCO and the EU promotes the training of young people from the Caribbean in cultural entrepreneurship

The Transcultura Program: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union through Culture and Creativity, implemented by UNESCO and financed by the European Union, keeps open the call for scholarships for the online courses on cultural entrepreneurship of the Open Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWIOC, for its acronym in English).

This call will cover free access to this training for 300 young people from the Caribbean linked to cultural and creative industries, with the aim of allowing them to develop their ideas and business projects.

The courses will be taught under the combined teaching modality, which mixes traditional teaching tools with online tools, and will last 6 weeks. The offer includes the following courses: Small Business Management, Effective Management and Leadership, Effective Business Communication, Project Management, Finance for Non-Financial Managers, Entrepreneurship and Creation of New Businesses, Financial Monitoring and Evaluation, Marketing and Sales Management, Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management, Brand Management, and Grant Application Writing. Taught by UWIOC professors in English, they will have interpretation into Spanish and French. Teaching materials will be available in all three languages.

Cultural training for sustainable development in the Caribbean

The University of the West Indies is part of the Regional Center for Cultural Training promoted by the Transculture Program to strengthen the skills of young professionals in the cultural sector in the Caribbean. To date, more than 200 people have benefited from the courses given by the Pole and new scholarships are expected to be launched in the future.