The Transcultura Program of UNESCO and the EU promotes the training of young people from the Caribbean in cultural entrepreneurship
Friday, February 11th, 2022
The Transcultura Program: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union through Culture and Creativity, implemented by UNESCO and financed by the European Union, keeps open the call for scholarships for the online courses on cultural entrepreneurship of the Open Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWIOC, for its acronym in English).
This call will cover free access to this training for 300 young people from the Caribbean linked to cultural and creative industries, with the aim of allowing them to develop their ideas and business projects.
The courses will be taught under the combined teaching modality, which mixes traditional teaching tools with online tools, and will last 6 weeks. The offer includes the following courses: Small Business Management, Effective Management and Leadership, Effective Business Communication, Project Management, Finance for Non-Financial Managers, Entrepreneurship and Creation of New Businesses, Financial Monitoring and Evaluation, Marketing and Sales Management, Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management, Brand Management, and Grant Application Writing. Taught by UWIOC professors in English, they will have interpretation into Spanish and French. Teaching materials will be available in all three languages.
Cultural training for sustainable development in the Caribbean
The University of the West Indies is part of the Regional Center for Cultural Training promoted by the Transculture Program to strengthen the skills of young professionals in the cultural sector in the Caribbean. To date, more than 200 people have benefited from the courses given by the Pole and new scholarships are expected to be launched in the future.
The call remains open until February 28 for young creators and cultural professionals between the ages of 18 and 35 from Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Republic of Dominican Republic, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.
Interested candidates can register on the pagehttps://www.open.uwi.edu/transcultura/scholarships
The Transcultura team will also host a webinar on ‘How to become a Transcultura Fellow’, on Tuesday, February 15 at 2:00 pm. which will focus on this call and the general conditions for accessing the Transcultura Scholarships. The webinar can be accessed at the following link:https://unesco-org.zoom.us/j/98917027848
The Transcultura Program: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean and the European Union through Culture and Creativity, implemented by UNESCO and financed by the European Union, aims to take advantage of the region’s diversity and build bridges between people and cultures from different language areas. The program is based on two fundamental aspects: the strengthening of the capacities of young creators and professionals of the Caribbean culture and the creation of opportunities through the transfer and exchange of knowledge.
About the Regional Center for Cultural Training
It is an alliance between key cultural training institutions in the region that seeks to promote the professionalization of the cultural and creative industries sector. Seven Cuban institutions and one from the Caribbean make up the Pole: the International Film and Television School of San Antonio de los Baños (EICTV), the University of the Arts (ISA), the Higher Institute of Design (ISDi), the Cuban Fund for Cultural Assets (FCBC), the San Gerónimo University College of Havana, the “Gaspar Melchor de Jovellanos” Workshop School, the Santa Clara College for training in the arts and crafts of restoration in Cuba and the Caribbean, and the University of the West Indies (UWI).
