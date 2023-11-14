Alaia Hotel launches ‘Waves of Change’ community initiative

The Alaia Belize Hotel in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye has unveiled a community initiative called ‘Waves of Change Towards a Better Belize’ aimed at creating a positive impact on the island community. The program’s first activity included a motivational activity at the San Pedro High School (SPHS) in collaboration with two media personalities from the well-known United States National Basketball Association, Victoria Jacobi, and Ashley Nicole Moss.

The event, held on Friday, November 10th at the SPHS’s Angel Nuñez Auditorium, involved a session of motivational talks and encouraging female basketball players to excel in the sport. The management at Alaia shared that the program is a way of giving back to San Pedro, a community that supports the resort, its employees, and its guests. Alaia’s General Manager Scott McArdle spoke on the importance of this opportunity and engaging with the SPHS students. “The program represents a holistic approach to fostering positive change within the Belizean community, driven by a genuine desire to make a difference and improve the lives of those involved,” said McArdle. “It aligns with the resort’s core values, aiming to create a lasting legacy of positive transformation and community betterment.”

Jacobi and Moss reiterated the vision of the program of uplifting both the community and those involved in the initiative. Alaia was also recognized for its commitment to giving back to the island community, demonstrated through various initiatives including sponsorship of youth football leagues and other sports, supporting education, environmental conservation, and social welfare.

Alaia opened in May 2021 debuting as the first Marriott International Autograph Collection hotel in Belize. For more information on the community initiatives by Alaia, visit their website at www.alaiabelize.com.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS