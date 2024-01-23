Alaia Belize Resort unveils major beachfront upgrade

Press Release – San Pedro Town, Belize- January 23, 2024 – Alaia Belize is thrilled to announce a transformative enhancement to our renowned luxury destination. Commencing on May 1st and extending through November 1st, 2024, Alaia will embark on the construction of a sea wall, ushering in a new era of opulence and leisure for our esteemed guests.

This visionary project is designed to elevate the resort’s overall experience, culminating in the creation of an expansive pristine beach with an impressive stretch of over 800 feet of ocean frontage and our solution to combating the influx of Sargasso blanketing our shores. The addition of this beachfront paradise aims to redefine the standard of luxury, offering guests an unparalleled coastal escape in the heart of Belize.

The construction of the sea wall is a testament to Alaia Belize Resort’s commitment to continuous improvement and unparalleled guest satisfaction. The enhancement will not only fortify the resort against coastal elements but will also provide an idyllic backdrop for a truly immersive and unforgettable experience.

As we embark on this exciting journey, it is important to note that, during the construction period, there may be intermittent interruptions to access certain areas of our beachfront. Nevertheless, we assure our valued guests that every effort will be made to minimize any inconvenience, and our unwavering commitment to delivering a world-class experience remains steadfast.

Alaia Belize Resort extends sincere gratitude to our guests for their continued support and understanding during this period of transformation. We look forward to welcoming you to an even more enchanting and luxurious Alaia Belize Resort.

