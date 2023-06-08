Luxury Destination Management Company unveils new services to San Pedro

The island now has a new Luxury Destination Management Company ready to cater to Belize’s growing industry. On Friday, July 2nd, Glammore DMC LTD. hosted an intimate launch party at the Alaia Belize, Autograph Collection to introduce their concept to industry partners. With their mission of “Creating Luxurious Experiences”, the launch party was a night of entertainment and delicious cuisine, where attendees learned more about the company’s partners, products, and services.

According to founder Ebony C. Stewart, the launch party’s main purpose was to unveil their “Glam In a Box” service. “Glammore DMC LTD. is Belize’s first fully Luxury DMC Company. And we are launching a new product of luxury tabletop decor pieces that collaborated with some of Belize’s talented creatives. This new product is set to attract and offer luxury services on the island of San Pedro and the country of Belize,” said Stewart.

Belizean-born and raised, Stewart has a thriving event planning company in the USA. She further explained that Glammore DMC LTD. will be offering other luxury services including catering, event coordinating, as well as travel concierge services. “My vision is to connect planners, designers, florists, photographers, videographers, and other industry partners here in Belize to those of the USA. I believe we will have a huge impact on Belize and its economy by providing more opportunities for creatives when it comes to weddings, conferences, retreats, and so many other vacation-related events.

As part of the launch, guests were treated to an exquisite four-course dinner, another service the company will be offering. Through their catering service, Glammore DMC will partner with local chefs to offer high-end meals showcasing Belizean and regional cuisine using local ingredients. The night’s menu included a Belizean Reef Ceviche; a snapper fillet with shrimp bolognese and plantain gnocchi; a braised short rib with an orange-scented carrot puree; and a red velvet mini cake in fondant.

Glammore DMC has a storefront at the Alijua Building on Barrier Reef Drive. They can be contacted via email at [email protected].

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS