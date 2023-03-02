Simone Biles celebrates her bachelorette party in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye

World-renowned gymnast and Olympic champion Simone Biles celebrated her bachelorette party in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye. The decorated Olympic champion of Belizean ancestry spent a weekend at the Alaia Hotel south of San Pedro, where she and a group of friends had fun and visited several places on Ambergris Caye.

In February 2022, Biles, 25, announced her engagement to Jonathan Owens, 27, an American football safety for the Houston Texans of the National Football League. Biles and Owens are planning to tie the knot this year.

Biles gave her fans an inside look at her Belizean bachelorette party through her posts on social platforms such as Instagram. As per this social media platform, Biles started the celebration with a pajama party. Other posts showed her with her “bride tribe” enjoying swimming, sunbathing, partying, dancing, and exploring Ambergris Caye and the nearby Caye Caulker.

Biles also visited the Maruba Beach Klub at Secret Beach. Once again, she met with proprietor Alexandra Nicholson, a former gymnast champion who was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame in August 2002. Biles and her friends had a great time at Maruba, and Nicholson and her staff congratulated the future bride. At the end of her trip over the weekend, on Monday, February 28th, Biles thanked everyone for making her trip a fantastic and unforgettable event in her life.

The Olympic star is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts ever. Biles’ records feature her winning 32 Olympic and world championship medals. The young champion has also been vocal and struggled with mental health and advocates for mental health awareness.

Simone Biles holds Belize citizenship through her mother and refers to the Jewel (Belize) as her second home. In July 2022, she became the youngest athlete to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom award from United States President Joe Biden.

