The Ambergris Caye Masonic Lodge hosts Easter Egg Hunt

The Ambergris Caye Masonic Lodge (ACML) held their first ever Easter Egg Hunt at the San Pedro High School (SPHS) in San Pedro Town on Monday, April 2nd. The event saw a large group of families and children enjoying the fun-filled activity.

Children and parents armed with colorful Easter baskets, arrived early at the SPHS, eagerly waiting until the gates of the school opened. At 12PM the large crowd quickly made its way inside to begin the hunt for Easter Eggs. 1,000 Easter eggs were hidden all over, from under the seats of the auditorium to under plants and objects found at the high school compound. After the Easter Egg Hunt, children got to play with their friends while enjoying the fruits of their hunting labor.

ACML thanks everyone that attended their first Easter Egg Hunt and made it a success. They plan to continue fun-filled activities for the children of Ambergris Caye.

