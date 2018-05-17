Island Invasion Mother’s Day edition rocks San Pedro

In commemoration of Mother’s Day, King of the Island Promotions threw a special party for island mothers on Saturday, May 12th inside Fido’s Courtyard. Dubbed ‘Mother’s Day Fete,’ the event was full of surprises and giveaways, along with great music by some of the best Deejays on the island.

A large crowd began pouring into Fido’s around 11PM when the event officially started. The party featured a premier DJ line-up including DJ Chabo, DJ Biggz, DJ Odyssey, and Evolution Sounds. The latest summer tunes, including hip-hop, old school, reggae, pop, and dancehall had the crowd going till the wee hours. Fido’s bartenders kept the cocktails and ice cold beers flowing, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Throughout the event, lucky mothers won fabulous prizes as part of the Mother’s Fest. From round-trip flight tickets to the mainland, gift certificates for Belikin products and even a rose gold iPhone, there were some very happy winners that night!

King of the Island Promotions would like to thank everyone who made it out to enjoy the show. They advise their followers to stay tuned for future events.

Special recognition goes out to Fido’s Courtyard, Belikin Beer, Light House Lager, Smart, San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi, Tropic Air, The San Pedro Sun, Island Cool Services, LC Distributors, Chuck and Robbie’s, Nook Restaurant, Coral Cable Vision and Island Adventures, Banana Beach Resort, and all the DJs that had the dance floor filled.

