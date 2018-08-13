Miss Universe Belize 2018 Contestants tour Ambergris Caye

As the Miss Universe Belize 2018 beauty pageant draws near, the 11 delegates vying to become the next beauty ambassador of the country toured La Isla Bonita on Saturday, August 11th. The new Miss Universe Belize will get the opportunity to represent the country at 67th Annual Miss Universe Pageant to be held in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday, December 16th. The 11 girls competing for the title of Miss Universe Belize 2018 are Christalyn Castillo, Ashley Reid, Kiah Pastor, Alicia Banner, Jenelli Fraser, Jessica Flores, Kayla Awe, Kelsey Tillet, Nicole Hamilton, Selena Urias and Shante Morgan.

From 11PM to 1PM, the delegates held a “Meet & Greet” activity at Pink Boutique in downtown San Pedro, where various island residents reached out to meet, hug and even take selfies with their favorite delegate.

Later that day, the beautiful delegates were hosted at Nook Restaurant & Cocktail Bartique for dinner. Present at the dinner was island pageant trainer Enrique de Leon, who shared some tips of the world of pageantry with the delegates. Each girl also shared a little bit about themselves and what motivated them to compete in this year’s pageant.

According to Director of Miss Universe Belize Organization Romeo Escobar, the island trip served to promote the pageant. “We wanted to promote the pageant, and the girls got to model Pink Boutique clothing, as they are one of our sponsors,” he said. “It served as a bonding experience for the contestants and all had a great time in San Pedro Town.” He also told The San Pedro Sun that he plans for the pageant to be annual event.

The Miss Universe Belize 2018 pageant will see the 11 girls competing in three segments: introduction, swimsuit and evening gown. Thereafter, only the top five girls will advance to question and answer segment. The questions are created based on the biography each girl submitted at the beginning of the competition. The top the three girls will then move to a final question and answer round, which will determine who the next Miss Universe Belize 2018 will be.

In addition to competing in the Miss Universe pageant, the new Miss Universe Belize will also have the opportunity to travel around Belize working with different charities and will take part in a media tour both in the country and the United States. She will further receive a scholarship to The University of Belize. Belize was last represented at the Miss Universe pageant in 2016 by the vivacious Rebecca Rath.

Everyone is invited to attend the Miss Universe Belize 2018 pageant that will take place at the River Hall of the Best Western Belize Biltmore Plaza on Saturday, August 25th. Tickets are on sale for $35 at any Pink Boutique outlets across the country, Lush Spa & Beauty and Belize Biltmore Plaza. Special thanks go out to the island businesses that made the Miss Universe Belize delegates trip possible, which include: Lina Point Belize Overwater Cabanas, Nook Restaurant & Cocktail Bartique, Caribbean Adventures Belize, Lily’s Treasure, Tropic Air and Pink Boutique. To keep up with more information of the delegates, photos, videos and much more, you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram at Miss Universe Belize.

