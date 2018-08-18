Belize’s Phillip Ramsey wins Mister Jade Universe 2018

Belize’s Phillip Ramsey has won the title of Mister Jade Universe 2018 held in Guatemala City, Guatemala on Saturday, August 11th. The Mister Jade Universe is an annual pageant that seeks an ambassador who best represents the Maya culture. This year, the participating countries included Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa-Rica, Nicaragua, Belize, and Honduras.

The pageant saw the contestants competing in four segments: cultural costume, formal wear (during which they made their introduction), swimsuit and gala outfit. At the end of the night, Ramsey took the title of the Mister Jade Universe 2018. Honduras’ Erick Rodriguez placed second, and third place went to Guatemala’s Oscar Constanza.

Ramsey told The San Pedro Sun that while he has always been behind the scenes, coordinating various pageants, he has always aspired to participate in one. “This was something I always wanted to do, so I am very happy I did an excellent job. I’m privileged that I was able to be the first Belizean to win this title and make my country proud,” he said.

The last time Belize was represented at this pageant was in 2012 when Alex Joshua placed second. Ramsey would like to thank his friends and sponsors for making this possible. Those include 12 Belize, Sancas Real Estate, Belize Fitness, San Pedro Town Council, Pablo Garcia Photography, Vivian Noralez, Amanda Taylor, Belize Tourism Board, Coleman’s Barber Shop and Retro Perro. The San Pedro Sun joins the community in congratulating Philip Ramsey for being Mister Jade Universe 2018-2019, and may his reign be full of wonderful successes!

