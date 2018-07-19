Miss San Pedro 2018- 2019 contestants revealed during official sashing ceremony

Hoping to become the island’s next beauty ambassador, five beautiful young ladies began their journey for the Miss San Pedro 2018-2019 title. On Wednesday, July 18th, the aspiring candidates were presented to their sponsors during an official sashing ceremony at El Patio Restaurant and Lounge.

This year’s contestants and sponsors are Seleny Borges (Castillo’s Hardware), Chelsea Muñoz (Ramon’s Village), Faith Noel Edgar (Jaguar’s Temple Night Club), Janelly Aban (Captain Sharks) and Daisy Martinez (La Sirene Resort Spa and Marina).

The ceremony began shortly after 8PM, with hosts Yakarelis Hernandez and Manuel Ancona welcoming everyone to the special event. Before introducing the contestants, Ancona recognized two former Miss San Pedro title winners that ventured into other international pageants. He congratulated Michelle Nuñez (Miss San Pedro 2014-2015) for winning the International Miss Costa Maya 2011-2018 and Iris Salguero (Miss San Pedro 2015-2016) for being crowned Miss Earth Belize 2018-2019 and representing the country at the international Miss Earth pageant. He also noted the presence of former Miss San Pedro Lisandra Novelo (2016-2017) and Miss San Pedro 2017-2018 Virginia Vasquez.

The five contestants then made their official walk on stage and introduced themselves to the audience. All ladies expressed their joy in being part of the pageant, sharing some of what motivated them to participate, and their future aspirations. Representatives from Jaguar Temple Night Club, La Sirene Resort Spa and Marina, Ramon’s Village, Captain Sharks, and Castillo’s Hardware then picked their contestant’s name from a jar. After learning who their sponsor was, each girl was officially presented with her sash.

Mayor Daniel Guerrero then shared a few words. “Miss San Pedro continues to be one of the most prestigious pageants in the country. I would like to congratulate all these brave ladies for deciding to compete to become the island’s next beauty ambassador and I wish them the best,” he said.

This was followed by a dinner, where the girls had the chance to mingle with their sponsors and attendees.

Ancona closed the night off, thanking the sponsors for their continued support. Although there can only be one winner, he assured everyone that competing in Miss San Pedro is an unforgettable experience that they will forever cherish. Special thanks were given to El Patio for hosting and catering the event, as well as Make Up by Stef, Annie’s Pastries, Studio Ninety-Three and all the young ladies for their participation.

The pageant is scheduled for Saturday, September 1st at the Honorable Louis Sylvester Sporting Complex. The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) and Miss San Pedro Pageant Committee cordially invite everyone to the pageant for an evening of beauty and elegance. Doors open at 7:30 and the pageant commences at 8PM sharp. See you there!

