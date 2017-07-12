Belizean Journalists awarded for completion of environmental course

A group of Belizean journalists, along with educators and communication officers, concluded a one year course titled ‘Safeguarding the future: the environmental and economic connection in Belize.’ The course was facilitated by the Belize Coalition to Save Our Natural Heritage. On Saturday, July 8th, participants were awarded with a certificate of completion during a dinner hosted at the Radisson Fort George Hotel and Marina in Belize City.

At the award ceremony, lead course instructor and facilitator Holly Edgell congratulated everyone for a job well done. “It has been a long journey with a single goal, and that is to put the environment first,” she said. Edgell was also joined by Janelle Chanona Vice President of Oceana in Belize and a founding member of the Coalition. “As advocates, it’s our duty to call out this reality as catalysts for change. As journalists, your jobs are to broadcast this reality to your audience,” said Chanona to the participants.

At the end of the event, each participant was presented with their certificate. Staff Reporter Dion Vansen from The San Pedro Sun, proudly accepted his. “The course, which required travelling off the island twice a month for classes and field trips, has made a big difference in my daily professional work. I am thankful for the opportunity,” he said.

The Coalition partnered with the Department of the Environment, University of Belize, and the Embassy of the United States of America to bring about the 12-month, course that included classes and field work focused on topics and issues affecting Belize’s environmental aspect. The course also included modules on basic journalism and newsgathering, skills and best practices and instruction in the use of social media and digital platforms.

The Coalition wishes to congratulate each participant for their successful completion of the course. They look forward to more stories highlighting how responsible stewardship of the nation’s environment can support sustainable, long-term economic development.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS