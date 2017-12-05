Closure of Nassau Grouper Season

Belmopan. December 5th, 2017. The Nassau Grouper season will be closed from 1st December 2017 to March 31st, 2018.

Statutory Instrument #49 of 2009 Regulations which relates to Nassau Grouper (Epinephelus striatus):

Regulation 3 (1) No person shall take in the waters of Belize, buy, sell or have in his possession any Nassau Grouper between the 1st December and the 31st March, inclusive, in any year.

(2) No person shall take in the waters of Belize, buy, sell or have in his possession any Nassau Grouper which is less than twenty (20) inches in total length or greater than thirty inches (30 in) in total length.

(3) Every Nassau Grouper caught in the water of Belize shall be landed whole.

Any person who contravenes any of the provisions of the Fisheries Act, commits an offence and shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine or imprisonment or both fine and imprisonment.

The Fisheries Department hereby makes a special appeal to and urges responsible citizens to call 224-4552/203-2623, email [email protected] or Crime Stoppers Belize at 0-800-922-TIPS (8477) to report any Fisheries infractions. The Department assures that all information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS