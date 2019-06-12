World Oceans Day 2019 – June 8th, Celebrated under the theme “Gender and the Oceans”

On Saturday June 8th, 2019, the international community celebrated World Oceans Day under the theme“Gender and the Oceans”. This year’s theme focuses on the importance of gender equality, particularly for the effective conservation and sustainable use of marine resources as we strive to build greater ocean and gender literacy, and discover possible ways to promote gender equality in all ocean-related activities. Ocean and marine resources create employment opportunities in marine scientific research, fisheries, hospitality, and labour at sea to name a few. The seas and oceans cover over 70 percent of all surface on Earth, with the importance of protecting our waters felt in all aspects of life. The oceans feed us, help to regulate climate and generate most of the oxygen we breathe. “While the oceans matter to us everyday, World Oceans Day serves as a unique opportunity to not only be reminded of all of the bounty the oceans bestow upon us, but also to be inspired to take action to mitigate threats from plastic pollution and marine litter, unsustainable fishing practices and dirty industries like offshore oil”, states Janelle Chanona, Vice-President of Oceana in Belize. “As advocates for our oceans, we believe it’s not enough to just say we love our marine resources, we need to starting acting like we do.” Oceana Belize along with hundreds of Wavemakers across the country observed World Oceans Day with different initiatives including but not limited to:

• Beach Cleanups in Corozal, Caye Caulker, Hopkins, Snake Caye and Punta Negra

• Student Presentation and Art Sessions in Punta Gorda town, along with the Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA)

and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

• School presentation in Belize City with the Belize Scouts Association

• Private Sector Partnerships such as “Turtle Twirl” flavor collaboration with the Ice Cream Shoppe Belize

• Screening of the movie, “A Plastic Ocean”during a family movie night held in parternership with the Embassay of the

United States, the Belize Audubon Society and Department of the Environment at the Governor General Field in

Belmopan

• Video PSA featuring Belizeans countrywide sharing why they are most thankful for the ocean

Belizean Wavemakers are part of the more than a million Oceana members that support the protection and restoration of the world’s oceans. For pictures from the event, please click here.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS