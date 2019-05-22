San Pedro joins Hands Across the Sand 2019

Island residents joined hundreds of Belizeans for the annual ‘Hands Across the Sand’ on Saturday, May 18th. Organized by Oceana Belize, the activity highlights issues that threaten Belize’s marine life, while encouraging Belizeans at home and abroad to love and protect Belize’s unique marine wealth for future generations.

In San Pedro Town, island residents gathered on the beach by Central Park at midday on Saturday. The group formed a horizontal line and for about 10 minutes holding hands in solidarity against unsustainable developments in Belize’s marine environment and in support of clean energy.

Oceana Belize representative for Belize Rural South Angel Briceno told The San Pedro that more people need to come together to protect and preserve our marine life. “I would like the public to participate more in these types of activities that send a message out there. I also would like people in our country and all around the world know that our community is united in supporting very good causes such as conservation. In this occasion, we want to stand for clean energy and I know many people in our community support it,” he said.

This year’s ‘Hands Across the Sand’ brought individuals and organizations together to promote a clean energy future across the world and end our dependence on ‘dirty fuels’. Thousands of people across the world gathered on beaches and in cities to draw metaphorical and actual human lines in the sand in a stand against fossil fuels that threaten our future. Many participants call out national and world leaders to adopt policies encouraging the growth of clean and renewable energy. Hands Across the Sand/Land was founded in 2010 by Dave Rauschkolb, a restaurateur from Seaside, Florida USA. The activity grew into an international movement after the Deepwater Horizon oil disaster in April of that year. People came together to join hands, forming symbolic barriers against spilled oil and to stand against the impacts of other forms of extreme energy. The coalition of organizations, activists and citizens around the world bring the message of clean energy to local and world leaders.

Over two hundred Belizean ocean-lovers from Orange Walk Town, Dangriga Town, Belize City, Placencia Village, Corozal Town, San Ignacio Town, Hopkins Village, Sarteneja Village, Punta Gorda, Caye Caulker, San Pedro Town and Belmopan City were a part of this year’s Hands Across the Sand. After the event, Oceana Belize thanked all participants for sending a message to the country and the world that they care for their environment. They also hope that the Government of Belize (GOB) continues in the battle with them to protect the country’s natural resources. On December 29, 2017, GOB halted all exploration for oil in Belizean waters. With this decision, Belize became one of the first developing countries to turn away from oil exploration and instead opted for the protection of the sea/ environment. For more information on the great work Oceana Belize is doing in the country, you can follow them on Facebook, Instagram or visit them at https://belize.oceana.org/.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS