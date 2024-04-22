Monday, April 22, 2024
Adaptation Fund Board Approves BZ$8 Million for Belize

Belmopan, April 19, 2024. At the 42nd Board Meeting of the Adaptation Fund, BZ$8 million was approved for Belize to implement a project entitled; “Enhancing the Resilience of Belize’s Coastal Communities to Climate Change Impacts.” This project is slated for implementation through the Protected Areas Conservation Trust.
The core objective of this groundbreaking project is to combat the heightened vulnerability of Belize’s coastal communities by employing a comprehensive, multi-sectoral approach to fortify coastal resilience. The strategy aims to combine local and national expertise while strengthening capabilities to ensure the enduring sustainability of the adaptation benefits. This all-encompassing approach will be accomplished through four pivotal components:
1. Improving coastal land use for resilient habitation and sectoral activities
2. Coastal vulnerability monitoring
3. Coastal protection and adaptation response for high-risk areas
4. Awareness raising, knowledge dissemination, and community engagement
This current approval is in addition to BZ$10 million approved at the 41st Board Meeting in October 2023 to support further adaptation activities in Belize.
The Adaptation Fund was established under the United Nations Convention Framework for Climate Change to aid in increasing resilience through financing concrete adaptation projects and programmes focused on the most vulnerable countries and communities.
Dr. Kenrick Williams, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Climate Change, participated in 42nd Board Meeting. Dr. Williams currently serves as a director of the board representing the Group of Latin American and Caribbean Countries, (GRULAC).

