Belmopan. December 5, 2017. The Ministry with responsibility for Immigration and Nationality Services and Refugees hereby notifies the public of the relocation of the Department of Immigration and Nationality Services and the Refugees Department from their current locations at Dry Creek Street and the Market Square Area respectively to their new building situated on Mountain View Boulevard in Belmopan during the period 12th to 15th December 2017.

Limited services will be available at the district offices and border stations during this period.

Normal services to the public will be unavailable at the Belmopan Headquarters during the relocation but should resume on Monday 18th December 2017 at the new location. Every effort will be made to respond to requests for emergency services.

Our telephone numbers remain the same 822-3860 and 822-0284 (Immigration Services & Nationality) 822-3212 (Refugees Department).

We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS