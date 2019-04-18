Home » Government » New Referendum Date Set for May 8, 2019

New Referendum Date Set for May 8, 2019

Thursday, April 18th, 2019

Belmopan. April 18, 2019. On the request of the Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dean Barrow, acting pursuant to Section 4 of the Belize Territorial Dispute Referendum Act, (Act No. 6 of 2019), the Governor-General of Belize issued a Writ of Referendum for the holding of a referendum on May 8, 2019, to submit to electors the question, “Do you agree that any legal claim of Guatemala against Belize relating to land and insular territories and to any maritime areas pertaining to these territories should be submitted to the International Court of Justice for final settlement and that it determine finally the boundaries of the respective territories and areas of the Parties?”

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS

More on Government
Opposition Leader calls for better protection of Belize Territory: PM Barrow announces new programs on Independence Day
Belize hosts CIX Ordinary Meeting of the Central American Council of Tourism Ministers and XIII Ordinary Meeting of the Central American Tourism Promotion Agency
Ministers of Agriculture of Central America and Dominican Republic meet to discuss regional agriculture issues