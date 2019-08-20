Changes in the Pump Price of Fuel Effective August 20, 2019

Belmopan. August 19, 2019. The Ministry of Finance announces that at midnight on August 20, 2019, the pump prices of two fuel products will change.

The prices for regular gasoline and diesel will register decrease as follows:

Regular gasoline will decrease by 43 cents from $10.55 to $10.12 per gallon; and

Diesel will decrease by 04 cents from $10.08 to $10.04 per gallon.

The prices for premium gasoline and kerosene will remain unchanged at $11.12 and 7.63 per gallon, respectively.

These price changes reflect current demand and supply conditions of crude oil in the international petroleum market and fluctuations in the acquisition price of refined fuel products in the countries from which Belize obtains its supplies.

The Government of Belize is monitoring the price movements and supply conditions closely and will work with the fuel industry to safeguard the pump prices paid by Belizean consumers.

