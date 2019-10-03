Changes in the Pump Price of Fuel Effective October 3, 2019

Belmopan. October 2, 2019. The Ministry of Finance announces that at midnight on October 3, 2019, the pump prices of three fuel products will change.

The prices for premium gasoline will register decrease and regular gasoline and diesel will register increase as follows:

Premium gasoline will decrease by 25 cents from $10.84 to $10.59 per gallon;

Regular gasoline will increase by 34 cents from $9.93 to $10.27 per gallon; and

Diesel will increase by 14 cents from $9.87 to $10.01 per gallon.

The price for kerosene will remain unchanged at $7.37 per gallon.

These price changes reflect current demand and supply conditions of crude oil in the international petroleum market and fluctuations in the acquisition price of refined fuel products in the countries from which Belize obtains its supplies.

The Government of Belize is monitoring the price movements and supply conditions closely and will work with the fuel industry to safeguard the pump prices paid by Belizean consumers.

