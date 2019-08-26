NEMO’S 2019 Hurricane season precautionary notice

The Office of National Emergency Management takes this opportunity to urge the public, government line ministries, NEMO national and district emergency committees, its partners and the private sector to continue fine tune your preparations for natural hazards. The period of lull is over; the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea are showing signs of activity. All are strongly advised to convene your emergency committee meetings and identify the logistics needed to make your plan work.

In the case of the general public, who can afford to, must continue to stock up on basic emergency food supplies, and water. Make an effort to strengthen your roof, windows and doors, if you have not done so. If you have to evacuate when the country is threatened by a tropical cyclone you need to know in advance where you will shelter, and work out how you will get there. Discuss your emergency plan with your family. Plan to move early. Trim trees that are close to your home and power lines; contact BEL for assistance. Fishers and farmers, ensure you have access to the media to listen to weather reports and advisories before venturing out to sea and your farm. Kids, remind your parents to focus on hurricane preparedness; protect life and property.

We must not wait until a storm threatens the country to focus on hurricane preparations. Historically for Belize, we are heading into the most devastating period of the season. This precautionary notice serves to ensure we remain as proactive as possible as a people and country. We must stay alert and be prepared. Hope and pray for the best, but plan for the worst.

When there is a storm or bad weather is forecasted, listen to the Met Service weather reports and NEMO Advisories. Do not listen to rumours on social media or elsewhere. NEMO continues its preparations for national emergencies and disasters.

The NEMO Emergency Hotline is 936. NEMO's Emergency Coordinators can be reached as follows:

• Corozal, Mr. Ronnie Hernandez at 614 7140;

• Orange Walk, Mr. Aragon at 615 2264; or Mr. Leiva at 661 9167

• Belize District, Mr. Alphius Gillett at 614 4735;

• San Pedro, Ms. Vanessa Parham at 614 5865;

• Belize City, Mr. Al Westby at 614 8604 or Mr. Pollard at 6143244;

• Belmopan, Ms. Clare Moody at 614 5705; or Mr. Eiley at 624 2365

• Cayo, Mr. Al Westby at 6148604 or Mr. Johnny Ramclam at 614 5891;

• Stann Creek (Coastal- Dangriga including Mullins River to Independence), Mr. Kevin Flores at 604 3632

• Stann Creek (Interior- Hummingbird and Southern highway communities), Mr. David Cruz at 614 8514; and

• Toledo, Mr. Kenton Parham at 614 2158 or Mr. Dennis Williams at 610 8199

This is a national preparedness message from the National Emergency Management Organization, NEMO.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS