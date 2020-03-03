Belize and Honduras Sign Air Transport Services Agreement

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation is pleased to inform the general public that on February 28, 2020, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Hon. Manuel Heredia, Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation of Belize, and Ms. Nicole Marder, Secretary of State in the Office of Tourism of the Republic of Honduras, signed the Air Transport Services Agreement between the Government of Belize and the Government of the Republic of Honduras.

This agreement comes to formalize the existing commercial and economic relationship between the two countries and is expected to boost regional air connectivity, facilitate international air travel, and gain access to other key aviation markets. Besides opening additional routes, it is expected that this new arrangement will also provide Belizeans and future visitors with travel alternatives at more competitive prices.

Over the past 10 years, Belize has seen a continuous increase in its regional and international air connectivity, which has been one of the central contributing factors to the tremendous growth of its tourism sector. This agreement comes to enhance the aviation, trade, and tourism sectors in Belize and the Republic of Honduras, and to fulfill the work of the tourism arm (SITCA) of the Central American Integration System (SICA), of which Belize is a Member. SITCA promotes intraregional travel, with a focus on strengthening regional air connectivity, primarily for tourism purposes.

To date, Belize has signed a number of similar arrangements with countries including the United States of America, Malaysia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. On hand to witness the momentous occasion were the Ministers of Tourism of the Central American region and the Directors of Civil Aviation of Belize and of the Republic of Honduras.

