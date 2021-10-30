Ministry of Agriculture and BLPA Sign Memorandum of Agreement
Saturday, October 30th, 2021
On October 29, 2021, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise and the Belize Livestock Producers Association (BLPA) signed a memorandum of agreement for the use of a corral and cattle scale in the Dump community in Toledo District.
