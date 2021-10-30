Ministry of Agriculture and BLPA Sign Memorandum of Agreement













On October 29, 2021, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise and the Belize Livestock Producers Association (BLPA) signed a memorandum of agreement for the use of a corral and cattle scale in the Dump community in Toledo District.

The memorandum covers areas such as maintenance and data gathering on cattle. The corral will be used to hold cattle for trade, quarantine and educational purposes and should benefit cattle farmers in Toledo who participate in the export of cattle to Guatemala through Jalacte. Built by the BLPA, the corral costs approximately $28,000 to construct and is located on land provided by the Ministry of Agriculture. The BLPA also provided the cattle scale.

Present for the signing of the memorandum were Servulo Baeza, CEO in the ministry, and Ramon Galvez, chairman of the BLPA.

The cattle industry has contributed $40 million dollars to the economy so far this year.































Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS