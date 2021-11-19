The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise hosted a National Vegetable Stakeholders meeting at the Agriculture and Trade Showgrounds in Belmopan. The main objectives were to present on the status of the national vegetable crop production season 2021-2022 and to validate reported production data.

Priority discussions focused on import-sensitive crops including lettuce, celery, broccoli and cauliflower, which will see favorable production amounts for the upcoming planting season. The detailed discussion highlighted a projected over production of carrot from a total of 122 acres planted in 2020-2021 to approximately 212 acres for the 2021-2022 planting season, equivalent to a 74% increase. Efforts to absorb the bumper crop will include improved coordination and distribution between farmers and buyers, continued suspension of import permits as well as value-adding and processing of produce.

Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, attended the meeting and encouraged the farmers and ministry officials to continue working together to improve the quality of food available to the nation. Present at the meeting were farmers and middlemen who committed to improve on product availability, quality and suitable prices for consumers and market outlets.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.