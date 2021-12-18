Registration Ceremony Held for Toledo Coconut Growers Co-operative Society Limited

The Department of Co-operatives held a registration ceremony for the Toledo Coconut Growers Co-operative Society Limited on December 16, 2021. This new co-operative has transitioned from an ad hoc farmers’ group to a formal enterprise under the oversight of the department. Its new status gives it access to auditing, conflict resolution services, and entrepreneurial development programs, among others.

During the ceremony, remarks were made by Mr. Servulo Baeza, Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprise; Hon. Oscar Requena, Minister of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government and Area Representative for Toledo West; Mr. Carlos Juarez, Chairman of the Co-operative; Mr. Densford Mangar, Extension Officer; Mr. Gareth Murillo, Registrar of Co-operatives; and Ms. Omaira Avila, Country Representative, CARDI. Present were farmers of the co-operative, community leaders, the District Agriculture Coordinator, and staff of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.