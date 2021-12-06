Belize Represented at SICA – CAC Meetings in Antigua, Guatemala

Ministers of agriculture and delegates of Central America, Mexico and the Dominican Republic belonging to the Sistema de la Integracion Centro Americana (SICA), Consejo Agropecuario Centro Americano (CAC), and the Comité Internacional Regional de Salud Agropecuaria (CIRSA), met in Antigua, Guatemala from December 1 to 3, 2021. Belize was represented by Servulo Baeza, CEO in the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise.

The discussions for SICA/CAC on December 1 to 2, focused on several topics including reviews of plans of work and a regional strategy for cacao. The CIRSA meeting on December 3 examined the work of monitoring, controlling and eradicating pests and diseases towards the guaranteeing of food security for the populations of member countries, especially in view of how these affect the region. The situation with the outbreak of African swine fever in the Dominican Republic was also closely examined.

Belize has membership in all these regional organizations and cooperates with regional partners and countries to ensure proper monitoring of pests and diseases affecting agriculture.

