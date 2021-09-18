Artificial Insemination Carried Out in Central Farm Livestock Section

This activity will ensure better genetics in the breeding program at Central Farm that supports the cattle industry by providing quality-breeding animals and through bull rental. Mr. Frank Friesen, a local expert in the method and embryo transfer technology, carried out the artificial insemination.

This activity is aligned with the goals and objectives of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise to increase capacity at the ministry and of local farmers to enhance productivity and to help drive local and export production in all areas of agriculture.

