The United States Donates an Additional 117,000 Pfizer Vaccines to Belize













U.S. Embassy Belmopan is pleased to announce the arrival of 117,000 Pfizer vaccines in Belize. This U.S. government contribution to Belize’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic is in addition to the 111,150 vaccine doses donated in August. The United States is committed to sharing vaccines globally, saving lives, and putting an end to the pandemic.

U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Leyla Moses-Ones affirmed, “The American people stand strong with Belize in these unprecedented times. Our support for the people of Belize is unwavering. These donated vaccines are clinically proven to protect us from stronger and more deadly strains of the COVID-19 virus. Today’s donation brings us closer to helping our children return to school for face-to-face learning, resuming to normal business operations, and going back to other essential elements of our lives that have been disrupted by this pandemic.”

“Today’s donation is another manifestation of the commitment and support of the American People to Belize. This Pandemic has proven how small this world has become and the need for us to work together to overcome this deadly virus. While we have made significant strides in our vaccination campaign, this additional shipment of vaccines will help us to continue to reach the furtherest regions of our country. We are ever mindful that none of us are safe until we are all safe,” emphasized Minister of Health and Wellness Michel Chebat.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the U.S. government has shown global leadership and a staunch commitment to helping other nations overcome the ravages of the pandemic. Since 2020, U.S. COVID-19 support to Belize has amounted to more than US$2.8 million. U.S. contributions to Belize have gone to establishing cutting-edge technology to identify COVID-19 variants in laboratory surveillance, to protecting front line workers, and to facilitating a national vaccination campaign aimed at saving lives and helping children and teachers return safely to the classroom.

To learn more about U.S. COVID-19 assistance to Belize: https://bz.usembassy.gov/covid-response































