Belize Chairs Forty-Eight Meeting of the Community Council (CARICOM) of Ministers

The Forty-Eight Meeting of the Community Council (CARICOM) of Ministers met virtually on, January 14, 2022, under the chairmanship of Hon. Eamon Courtenay, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration.

Key among the issues discussed was the Plan of Action for CSME Implementation and the continued reform of the CARICOM Secretariat, with a view to enhancing efficiencies and minimizing costs. Ministers recognized the need for greater collaboration with public and private partners in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic effects on global production and the surge in freight rates and its consequent effects on consumers and businesses alike. The Council noted the continued deteriorating political, security and humanitarian situation in Haiti, and renewed the Community’s willingness to assist Haiti, with a view to restoring a sense of safety and security to the country.

Ambassador Amalia Mai, chief executive officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, updated the Council on the preparations for the Thirty-Third Inter-Sessional Meeting of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community, scheduled to be held in San Pedro Town, Belize, from February 28 to March 1, 2022. CEO Mai also briefed on the preparations for the IV CARCOM-SICA Summit to be held on March 2, 2022.

The Community Council of Ministers is the second highest organ to Heads of Government and of State, and bears primary responsibility for the development of the Community’s strategic planning and coordination of the Community’s economic integration, functional cooperation and external relations.

