A Summit for All Americans

By: Brian A. Nichols, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs

Bibi La Luz González, a Guatemalan alumna of the State Department’s Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative, launched a non-profit in 2016 that promotes food security, working alongside low- and middle-income families and building a more inclusive food system. She was named a Trust Changemaker by the Thomson Reuters Foundation in 2019.

Together, we want to create more stories like hers. Too few aspiring change makers and entrepreneurs in the Americas can realize their dreams because inequitable public institutions, corruption, insecurity, poor healthcare, the effects of climate change, and limited access to financing stifle their ideas before they can get off the ground.

President Biden will welcome the leaders of the Western Hemisphere to Los Angeles on June 8-10 for the Ninth Summit of the Americas, with a simple but ambitious goal: help the entire hemisphere – including the United States – realize its potential as a region where democracy delivers for everyone, and people can realize their aspirations no matter where they live.

Democracy and markets have delivered extraordinary gains for the Americas over the past 40 years, but many people still face challenges and tragedy: the mother grieving her son lost to gangs in El Salvador; the Haitian family fleeing lawlessness and poverty; the farmer in Paraguay who lost his crop to drought; the parents in Oklahoma who lost their son to illicit fentanyl. We can and must do better for all Americans.

The Summit, while a meeting of governments, centers on the bedrock of all our societies: our people. COVID-19 has claimed more than 2.7 million lives in our hemisphere and inflicted massive economic harm – job losses, declining income, rising poverty. The economic crisis exacerbated the region’s historic inequities, as its ripple effects hit marginalized communities hardest. Job losses have been especially high for women, younger workers, the less educated, and those who work in the informal sector. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raised the price of essential goods throughout the Americas, from fertilizer to wheat to petroleum. Our shared prosperity depends on the economic recovery and advancement of middle-class growth in the United States and in every country in the region. We remain inextricably linked with the peoples and the economies of the Americas. What happens in the region impacts us here at home.

We have many tasks ahead. Through the Summit, we must commit to a green and equitable economic recovery, resilience in our health systems, and revitalized democracies. The COVID-19 pandemic showed gaps in our public health systems we must work together to overcome. We must bolster transparent and accountable governance, promote and protect human rights, the rule of law, social inclusion, and gender, racial, and ethnic equity. We can generate inclusive prosperity by building a digital economy to bring more people into formal jobs, so we must commit to promoting interoperable, resilient, secure, and reliable telecommunications networks and to facilitating affordable, universal broadband Internet access. Harnessing the hemisphere’s tremendous clean energy potential can serve as a driver for economic development and address the climate crisis, so we must commit to promoting the use of efficient and energy-saving technologies to achieve net zero emissions; cooperating to increase wind, solar, bioenergy, and hydroelectricity; and setting goals to scale-up renewable energy. We must also commit to addressing deforestation, ecosystem conversion, and ocean plastic pollution. Many nations throughout the hemisphere are already experiencing severe impacts from the climate crisis. We must commit to implementing national adaptation plans or strategies, building resilience across sectors, establishing monitoring and evaluation systems, sharing information, and educating the next generation of policymakers.

Progress on all these fronts will restore citizens’ faith that democracy can deliver for the people. We must focus on the basic responsibilities of government: providing security, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and the rule of law. We will do this by investing more in our people through education; building and strengthening more inclusive institutions; protecting and reinforcing the critical role that independent civil society plays; and honoring the inherent human dignity of each individual.

The future of our hemisphere remains bright. The Biden-Harris Administration will seize the opportunities at the Ninth Summit of the Americas to help ensure all Americans share in it.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS