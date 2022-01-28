Minister of Agriculture Heads Delegation to LATAM Summit 2022

Minister Mai is joined by Hon. Anthony Mahler, Minister of Tourism and Diaspora Relations; Servulo Baeza, CEO, Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise; Nicole Solano, CEO, Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations; Narda Garcia, CEO, Office of the Prime Minister and Finance and Investment; and H.E. Oscar Arnold, Belize’s Ambassador to Mexico, as well as other officials across several ministries. The delegation and other guests were officially welcomed in a ceremony earlier today and led by Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez, Governor of Quintana Roo, and Maria Elena Hermelinda Lezama, Mayor of Benito Juarez Municipality.

Тhе LATAM Ѕummіt 2022 fеаturеs more than 100 еntrерrеnеurѕ frоm thе Unіtеd Ѕtаtеѕ, Соlоmbіа, Раnаmа, Веlіzе, and Мехісо, as well as other countries in Latin America. Тhе summіt seeks tо ехраnd аnd dіvеrѕіfу linkages and investment opportunities among the different participating countries. The summit also features meetings, exclusive events and networking sessions between members of the public and private sector of the participating countries. Belize’s attendance at the summit follows its own investment summit held in November 2021.

Of priority on Minister Mai’s agenda is expanding and facilitating trade opportunities between Belize and Mexico for the agriculture sector, specifically in the areas of livestock, grains, aquaculture, BPOs and light manufacturing. Minister Anthony Mahler’s priority focus is on identifying opportunities for attracting investments in large-scale branded hotels and enhancing land and air connectivity between Belize and south-central Quintana Roo in order to foster package tourism and collaboration while highlighting market differentiation.

Belize’s robust delegation includes ministerial, executive level and technical representatives from the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, the Ministry of Tourism and Diaspora Relations and the Belize Tourism Board. Through one-on-one meetings with investors and sector representatives, Belize’s goal is to identify investment leads and secure solid interest in contributing to private sector growth and economic development.

The governor also emphasized the importance of investments for job creation and expanding the potential for expanding the reach of Mexican investments in Central America. In turn, Lic. Sergio Leon Cervantes, President of Quintana Roo’s confederation of business associations, COPARMEX, highlighted the key benefits of investing in Belize for accessing frontier and CARICOM markets. Other significant organizations represented at the LATAM Summit 2022 include FONATUR, Mexico’s national tourism promotion agency, and UCABICIMEX, the Union of Central American Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Mexican Investments.

In his address, the Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister, emphasized that Belize is open for business and articulated Plan Belize’s strategic vision and objectives in support of strengthening the productive sector’s ability to actively participate in international commerce, while at the same time ensuring environmental protection and sustainable development. The latter point was echoed by Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez, Governor of the State of Quintana Roo, as being essential for ensuring the longevity of the region’s tourism product.

Belize is one of only five countries to be highlighted at LATAM 2022, together with Colombia, Panama, the United States and Mexico. This significant visibility is a direct outcome of Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño actively seeking to reinforce and build relationships with Mexico and the Latin America region, specifically to expand in the areas of trade and investment.

Day 1 of the Latin America (LATAM) 2022 Summit started on a high note with Belize’s delegation taking center stage at the Caribbean region’s largest business round. This year’s summit is taking place in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico, from January 26 to 29, 2022, and convenes a platform offering opportunities for bilateral meetings between government and the private sector on areas ranging from tourism, the hotel and restaurant industries, transport, healthcare to construction and manufacturing, among others.

The Latin American Summit is organized by the Quintana Roo branch of COPARMEX, the Confederación Patronal de la República Mexicana or Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic. This is a voluntary membership business organization that includes a network of 65 business centers across the Mexican Republic dedicated to the study and creation of proposals on major issues of the Mexican economy and society.

