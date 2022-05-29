Office of the Prime Minister Hosts First BPO Stakeholder Meeting

On May 26, 2022, representatives from 20 companies gathered for the first Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Stakeholder Meeting hosted by the Office of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Investment.

The first-of-its-kind meeting provided an outlet for BPO stakeholders to express concerns, detail challenges and make further policy recommendations to continue stimulating the development of this vibrant economic activity. During the session, stakeholders were also made aware of the various investment incentive programs and policy changes that have been implemented. Both sides highlighted that there is a significant opportunity for Belize to generate employment in higher-tier services by these BPO companies.

The BPO industry is considered a priority sector, which contributes significantly to the economy, employing approximately 8,000 persons within 27 companies. Through this forum, government is now able to better understand the needs of the sector and is even more committed to the growth of this export industry.

In attendance were Hon. Christopher Coye the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment; Mrs. Narda Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, Office of the Prime Minister & Investment; representatives from the Investment Policy & Compliance Unit, the Economic Development Council, BELTRAIDE, the Ministry of Labour, and the Belize Tax Service.

