Governor General Receives Credentials from New Ambassadors

Presenting their letters of credence were H.E. Armella Shakaryan, non-resident ambassador of the Republic of Armenia; H.E. Carlos Rodríguez Bocanegra, non-resident ambassador of the Republic of Coloumbia; H.E. Odile Roussel, non-resident ambassador of France; and H.E. Carlos A. Tomada, non-resident ambassador of Argentina.

The Governor General welcomed the ambassadors and anticipated meeting in-person post-pandemic. The ambassadors each conveyed on behalf of their respective countries the intention of cooperating with Belize in several areas of priority, including climate change, conservation, and the preservation of culture.

