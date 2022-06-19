Home » Government » Presentation of Credentials to the Governor General

Presentation of Credentials to the Governor General

Sunday, June 19th, 2022


On June 17, 2022, the Governor General H.E. Dame Froyla Tzalam received letters of credence from H.E. Graciela Marina Pérez Zeledón, Ambassador of El Salvador, at the Belize House in Belmopan.
The Governor General graciously accepted the letters of credence and welcomed the Ambassador and shared well wishes for her time of service in Belize. The Ambassador expressed that Belize and El Salvador share great respect for each other and have maintained strong diplomatic ties over the years. The Ambassador also shared her hopes of building on areas of cooperation during her service.
H.E. Agemar de Mendonça Sanctos, Ambassador of Brazil, presented his letters of credence on June 13, 2022 to the Governor General H.E. Dame Froyla Tzalam at the Belize House in Belmopan.

The Governor General graciously accepted the letters of credence and welcomed the Ambassador, wishing him well during his time of service in Belize. The Ambassador expressed that he looks forward to his tenure in Belize and working to strengthen the relationship between Belize and Brazil.


 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Click to Donate

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS

More on Government
Belize hosts CIX Ordinary Meeting of the Central American Council of Tourism Ministers and XIII Ordinary Meeting of the Central American Tourism Promotion Agency
CCCCC Board of Governors Statement on the Outcomes of the Twenty-Six Conference of Parties (COP26)
SICA Foreign Minister discusses steps to trade with CARICOM

Support Local Journalism

Donate Now