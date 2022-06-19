Presentation of Credentials to the Governor General

The Governor General graciously accepted the letters of credence and welcomed the Ambassador, wishing him well during his time of service in Belize. The Ambassador expressed that he looks forward to his tenure in Belize and working to strengthen the relationship between Belize and Brazil.

The Governor General graciously accepted the letters of credence and welcomed the Ambassador and shared well wishes for her time of service in Belize. The Ambassador expressed that Belize and El Salvador share great respect for each other and have maintained strong diplomatic ties over the years. The Ambassador also shared her hopes of building on areas of cooperation during her service.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.