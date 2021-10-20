Cuba and Belize strengthen relations; New Cuban Ambassador arrives in Belize













Belize and Cuba have long enjoyed strong diplomatic relations, and both nations have helped each other in every possible way. Cuba has continued to help Belize with medical brigades, particularly in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In return, Belize sent the first of two humanitarian donations over the weekend with supplies valued at BZ$200,000. The Cuban government thanked Belize for the donation. On Monday, October 18th, their new ambassador, Her Excellency Maria Caridad Balaguer Labrada, expressed Cuba’s hope and commitment to strengthening the special bilateral relations with the Jewel.

The ambassador presented her credentials to Governor General H.E Froyla Tzalam in the Capital City of Belmopan. She signaled that the cooperation in health, education, and tourism from her country would continue.

Belizean donation

Cuba considers the donation from Belize confirmation of excellent ties of friendship and solidarity. For more than two decades, the countries have had a history of collaboration. The donation included food, supplies, sanitation, and assorted hygiene products. “Cuba faces both the COVID-19 pandemic and a strengthened embargo, which affected tourism revenue as well as the ability to source supplies for their population of 11.33 million. Despite these challenges, Cuba produced four vaccines and was the first country in the world to vaccinate children. Cuba has also shared its vaccines with several countries. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Belize was one of the first countries to be aided by Cuba’s Henry Reeve Brigade,” the Government of Belize said via a press release.

No date was given when the second shipment of donations would be sent to Cuba.































