Cuban President to visit Belize this weekend

Sunday, February 12th, for the first time, a Cuban President will visit Belize. His Excellency (H.E.) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez will arrive in the country and attend a Special Sitting of the National Assembly, a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Honourable Dr. John Briceño. The program will also see the leaders signing two agreements.

The Government of Belize announced the official visit of the First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party and President of the Republic of Cuba, H.E. Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, on Monday, February 6th. This year will mark the 28th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Belize and Cuba. The collaboration between both countries includes the health, sports, education, and culture sectors.

Hundreds of young Belizeans have trained as professionals in Cuba. They have had the opportunity to know the Cuban people and share with them as part of their Caribbean family. According to Cuba’s foreign ministry, this is an example of the solidarity of the Cuban Revolution promoted from its beginning by the late Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.

What agreements will be signed between the prime minister and the president is unknown. While this is the first time a Cuban president has visited Belize, Belizean prime ministers have always visited the island. On April 27, 2022, Prime Minister Briceño officially visited Cuba. He and President Bermudez signed a Joint Communiqué expressing the will of Cuba and Belize to continue strengthening their bilateral ties. Both government leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding on collaboration on climate change and a cooperation agreement on health. The respective health ministers of both countries reportedly signed this agreement.

Prime Minister Briceño and the government look forward to welcoming President Bermudez and his delegation to the country and continue strengthening diplomatic relations.

