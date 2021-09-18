Cuban Coastal Experts Making Headway in Field Assessment

On Tuesday, September 14, the team along with a representative from the National Climate Change Office, the Caribbean Community Climate Change Center, LIC and the Toledo Institute for Development and Environment carried out a field visit to Barranco Village and Punta Gorda Town. The field visit was facilitated by the Barranco Village Chairman Mr. Jerry Arzu, vice chairman and members of the Barranco Group of Economic Development and Environment. The purpose of the visit was to learn from the experience of the villagers on the erosion that has taken place and for the coastal experts to carry out a preliminary assessment of the erosion processes occurring in the area.The team observed severe erosion that has occurred all along the shoreline of Barranco, as well as high wave energy contributing to this process. Residents of the area noted that the beach extended much further several years ago. Efforts have been made to alleviate the problem but have been unsuccessful.