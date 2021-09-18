Cuban Coastal Experts Making Headway in Field Assessment

A team of Cuban experts from the Institute of Marine Sciences and GAMMA S.A. has been covering significant ground in the south for the past two weeks as they conduct preliminary coastal erosion assessments. The field assessment is being conducted under the project entitled “Enhancing the Climate Resilience of Dangriga and Hopkins.”
The team arrived in mid-August and has completed coastal surveys, sand sampling, and sediment thickness measurements among other activities in Hopkins Village and Dangriga Town. The experts will complete their research and assessment of Hopkins and Dangriga next week along with a preliminary assessment of Monkey River. They will depart Belize on Friday, September 24, 2021. The field assessment of Hopkins and Dangriga will result in the identification and feasibility study of appropriate climate technology solutions and the design and development of a shoreline recovery and stabilization project for Dangriga Town and Hopkins Village.
On Tuesday, September 14, the team along with a representative from the National Climate Change Office, the Caribbean Community Climate Change Center, LIC and the Toledo Institute for Development and Environment carried out a field visit to Barranco Village and Punta Gorda Town. The field visit was facilitated by the Barranco Village Chairman Mr. Jerry Arzu, vice chairman and members of the Barranco Group of Economic Development and Environment. The purpose of the visit was to learn from the experience of the villagers on the erosion that has taken place and for the coastal experts to carry out a preliminary assessment of the erosion processes occurring in the area.
The team observed severe erosion that has occurred all along the shoreline of Barranco, as well as high wave energy contributing to this process. Residents of the area noted that the beach extended much further several years ago. Efforts have been made to alleviate the problem but have been unsuccessful.
This activity is being funded under the Fourth National Communication and First Biennial Update Report and the Enabling Gender-Responsive Disaster Recovery, Climate Change and Environmental Resilience in the Caribbean (EnGenDER) projects and the Government of Belize.
Please help support Local Journalism in Belize
For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS