Ambassadors of Belize and Nepal Establish Diplomatic Relations
Saturday, April 2nd, 2022
On April 1, 2022, the governments of Belize and Nepal, established diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level in New York. Signing on behalf of the Government of Belize was His Excellency Mr. Carlos Fuller, Permanent Representative of Belize to the United Nations, and His Excellency Mr. Amrit Bahadur Rai on behalf of the Government of Nepal.
