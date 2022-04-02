Ambassadors of Belize and Nepal Establish Diplomatic Relations

On April 1, 2022, the governments of Belize and Nepal, established diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level in New York. Signing on behalf of the Government of Belize was His Excellency Mr. Carlos Fuller, Permanent Representative of Belize to the United Nations, and His Excellency Mr. Amrit Bahadur Rai on behalf of the Government of Nepal.

The establishment of diplomatic relations with Nepal is yet another step toward the government’s goal of expanding Belize’s connection and identifying potential markets with non-traditional trading partners.

Both ambassadors confirmed their commitment to the purposes and principles of consolidating international peace and security. They also discussed areas of mutual concern such as peace-building and climate change, which are being discussed within the United Nations, and agreed to support each other in this regard.

At the signing, Ambassador Fuller was accompanied by Ms. Sharleen Henderson, Attaché, and Mr. Krishna Aryal, First Secretary, accompanied Ambassador Rai.

