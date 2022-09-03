Representatives of the Saudi Fund for Development Visit Belize

Eng. Bandar Alharbi, Director for Europe and Latin America Operations, and Eng. Ibrahim Alsayyar, Construction and Transportation Sector Specialist, of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) visited Belize from August 22 to 25, 2022.

The Government of Belize has been in communication with SFD seeking opportunities for financing for a number of projects including the construction of a hospital. During the visit, they met with Hon. Kevin Bernard, Minister of Health & Wellness; Hon. Christopher Coye, Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment, and officials from those ministries. They also met with Dr. Vincent Palacio, President of the University of Belize, and other representatives from the institution.

The Saudi Fund for Development provides soft loans and grants to finance development projects and programs in developing countries. This support is provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to enhance economic and social growth. To improve the living standards of disadvantaged communities and support countries most in need, SFD works to finance projects to achieve sustainable development goals and enhance the effectiveness of development aid through partnerships and cooperation with regional and international organizations.

