New Electronic Passport Issuance and Control System to be Launched

In October 2022, the Government of Belize through the Ministry of Immigration will launch a new application process for electronic passports through the Electronic Passport Issuance and Control System (e-PICS).

The new e-PICS system and e-Passports will be more secure and will allow for efficient processing through modern border management systems. The e-passport will include an electronic chip to safeguard the user’s personal information and photograph as well as a verification feature for use at smart gates at international borders. It will be a symbol of national pride for Belizeans and will establish a bond of trust between Belize and those countries processing entries.

To enable the deployment and implementation of the new system, the public is informed that there will be interruptions in services provided by the Nationality and Passports Department effective October 11, 2022.

Operators of the new system will receive training from October 11 to 21, 2022. During this period, only expedited (24 hours) and medical emergency passport applications will be accepted.

A complete suspension of acceptance of passport applications will occur on October 17, 2022, and regular services will resume during the week of October 24, 2022, when Belizeans will be able to apply for the new e-passports.

The Government of Belize apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption in service may cause. For more information, please visit www.immigration.gov.bz.

