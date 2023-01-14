Belize Assumes Pro Tempore Presidency of CCAD

On January 12, 2023, Hon. Orlando Habet, Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk, officially assumed the Pro Tempore Presidency (PTP) of the Central American Commission of the Environment and Development (CCAD) for the period January 1 to June 30, 2023.

At the official handing over ceremony held at the House of Culture in Belize City, Hon. Miguel Ceara Hatton, Minister of the Environment of the Dominican Republic, virtually presented the achievements of his presidency. In his remarks, Minister Habet presented Belize’s priorities, which include aligning strategies with CARICOM to enhance bargaining power at international fora, improving the sustainability of CCAD, enhancing regional capacities and promoting CCAD’s contributions and successes in Belize.

Other regional initiatives will include promoting the development of a seagrass management strategy as well as biodiversity, climate change, marine litter and forest fire management action plans.

CCAD’s main mission is to develop plans to improve regional environmental cooperation and integration that will contribute to improving the quality of life of people in member states, while focusing on priorities of value and protection to the natural environment. The organization’s scope of actions includes strengthening national authorities and regulations, harmonizing policies and legislations, distributing important information, determining priority action areas, and effectively promoting participatory, democratic and decentralized environmental management.

