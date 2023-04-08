UN Food and Agriculture Organization Representative for Jamaica, The Bahamas and Belize, Dr Crispim Moreira, visited Belize from March 26 to April 1, 2023. As part of the mission, Dr Moreira attended a United National Country Team Retreat from March 29 to 31, 2023 at San Ignacio Hotel in San Ignacio/Santa Elena Town, Belize.

Over the course of the week, Dr. Moreira also met wіth kеу representatives and senior officials from ѕеvеrаl mіnіѕtrіеѕ. This included thе Agriculture Minister Hon. Jose Abelardo Mai and other focal points within Міnіѕtrу оf Аgrісulturе, Fооd Ѕесurіtу аnd Еntеrрrіѕе (MAFSE) and Minister of Human Development, Families & Indigenous Affairs, Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia.

The FAO Representative and the agriculture minister conducted assessments on the execution of national projects and received recommendations from project managers. Following other technical meetings with MAFSE, FAO will be implementing new mechanisms to strengthen the delivery of funded projects in Belize.

Dr Moreira also met with Minister of Human Development, Families & Indigenous Affairs, Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia to advance plans for the Indigenous Territories component of technical cooperation program between FAO and the Government of Belize. Through the programme, both the FAO and the government are working towards the strengthening of the Belize Agriculture Sector Policy with a focus on Seed, Backyard poultry, marketing and Indigenous territories.

