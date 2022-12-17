MBECA Hosts Climate Data and Information Gap Assessment and Action Plan Validation Consultation

On December 15, 2022, the Government of Belize through the Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation (MBECA), in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Representative for Jamaica, the Bahamas and Belize and Belize’s National Designated Authority to the Green Climate Fund (GCF), hosted a Climate Data and Information Gap Assessment and Action Plan Validation Consultation for the Coastal Zone and Fisheries Sector of Belize.

The consultation is the second and final round which is part of the GCF readiness project entitled, “Enhancing adaptation planning and increasing climate resilience in the coastal zone and fisheries sector of Belize”.

The representatives previously consulted are actively involved in data collection, engaged in policy and planning, or are knowledgeable of their organization’s role in Belize’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) commitments. The main objectives are:

1. To examine each institution’s climate and environmental data system (what is being collected, managed, and shared, and what data is needed – NDC and non-NDC indicators).

2. To identify where synergies can be established to improve data management.

3. To assess key cross-sectoral climate data and information gaps for the coastal zone and fisheries sector relevant to the monitoring of climate change impacts, as well as adaptation and mitigation actions; and

4. To explore potential solutions to inform the action plan and data collection strategy. The information collected is geared towards addressing the gaps identified in the climate data and information assessment.

This activity will provide important baseline information to build coastal resilience and improve adaptive capacity for fishing communities. The data solutions proposals identified will be vital to developing the climate rationale for fisheries and coastal zone projects for future GCF and overall climate change projects.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS